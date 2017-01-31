Ubisoft is making a 'Wildlands' documentary about the South American drug trade

Ubisoft is making a real-world documentary investigating the South American drug trade.

To tie in with the launch of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Ubisoft is making a hard-hitting documentary to give greater context to the South American drug trade upon which the game's fictional Bolivian setting is based.

In a press release, Ubisoft provides more insight into the interesting companion doc:

"This feature length documentary explores the real-life stories of key figures, who have been at the centre of the war on drugs from the past thirty years. Viewers will accompany narrator Rusty Young, author of New York Times best-seller, Marching Powder, as he meets the people, who have been involved in shaping the cocaine trade in South America, many of whom are telling their stories for the first time."

The documentary will include some notable figures, including reformed drug traffickers and Navy SEAL veterans to give a detailed account of the drug trade.

You can check out a trailer for the documentary below:

Wildlands launches on March 6 while Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands launches a day later on March 7. Will you be checking the two out? Let us know in the comments.