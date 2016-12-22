Uber’s disastrous self-driving trials end in a week as licenses pulled

After a week of trials where it was accused of turning into bike lines, running red lights and failing to stop for pedestrians, Uber has halted its use of self-driving cars in San Fransisco.

But not voluntarily.

The California DMV, which threatened Uber with legal action unless the firm halted the trials, earlier this week, has now revoked the licenses of the 16 cars being used in the pilot scheme.

Following the decision the company said it was “looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules.”

Death by Driverless Car - Who's at fault?

Uber’s entry into the self-driving market was considered premature given it had not been given permission to operate on public roads. At the time the firm said it didn't need a permit to test the Volvo SUVs.

The ride-sharing start up had defied demands to halt the pilot, but now it has no choice but to abide.

Watch The Refresh: The best tech gossip and reviews every week

Would you trust an autonomous Uber? Share your opinions below