Uber launches Android Wear 2.0 app – hail taxis from your wrist

Uber is finally ready to pick up its first fare from an Android Wear device after making its long-awaited debut on the OS.

The service’s arrival on smartwatches powered by the Google OS is limited to those running Android Wear 2.0 thus meaning the ride hailing app is still rather exclusive when it comes to Android.

The smartwatch version, which doesn’t have to be tethered to a smartphone in order to function, retains many of the same features as its larger brother such being able to request rides, check prices and see estimated times. You can also view your driver’s location before and during a ride, thumb through bookmarked destinations and a lot more besides.

Uber first signalled its intentions to bring an app to Android Wear at Google I/O 2015 and it has taken its sweet time to finally release an app for the platform.

Android Wear 2.0 remains in its infancy and it was only last week that Google and LG launched the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, two of the first devices to get the new OS. Both are already on sale in the US and the UK public can get their hands on them later this month.

Plenty of apps have already been optimised for Android Wear 2.0, including Strava and Runkeeper, and the ability to use the apps without smartphone tethering is a key plus for users. Keep a close eye on MWC in Barcelona at the end of this month, when we can expect to see plenty more developments related to Android Wear 2.0.

