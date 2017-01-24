Two new LG smartwatches leak with Android Wear 2.0 in tow

It’s been a while since a major tech manufacturer unveiled new Android Wear devices, but that could all be about to change.

Images of not one, but two new LG smartwatches have popped up online, with both devices believed to run the next iteration of Google’s wearable-friendly OS, Android Wear 2.0.

The new devices are reportedly dubbed the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style and feature, yep, you guessed it, sporty and stylish designs.

Although the leaked press shots aren’t the sharpest, the LG Watch Sport can clearly be seen as a larger, ruggedised smartwatch with multiple buttons and a thick rubberised strap.

By contrast, the gold-bodied LG Watch Style has been shown to sport a slimmer, leather band alongside a single Digital Crown style control.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait until MWC 2017 and the upcoming LG G6 unveiling to get your first official look at the new Apple Watch rivals, either.

It’s expected that the two new devices will be unveiled alongside Android Wear 2.0 on February 9 before making their way to retailers’ shelves a few days later.

According to past leaks, the LG Watch Sport will be the larger of the two, packing a 1.38-inch display with a suitably sharp 480 x 480 pixel resolution.

The smaller LG Watch Style will reportedly back a 360 x 360 pixel resolution into its 1.2-inch display.

Is it too late for Android Wear? Share your thoughts below.