Twitter's started automatically banning trolls

Twitter just got even tougher on trolls by automatically handing out bans to offensive accounts.

The company will utilise its algorithm to automatically identify accounts engaging in abusive behaviour and suspend the users for a set period of time.

“We’re taking action by limiting certain account functionality for a set amount of time, such as allowing only their followers to see their Tweets,” Twitter said in a blog post. “For example, this change could come into effect if an account is repeatedly Tweeting without solicitation at non-followers or engaging in patterns of abusive behaviour that is in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

As for when you report abuse yourself, Twitter will deliver notifications directly to your account to acknowledge when information is received. If action is then taken against the user, you'll get a further notification.

Twitter's been getting tougher on abuse in recent times and has actively blocked users who repeatedly utter profanities at verified accounts. In addition, the site has moved to suspend a handful of high-profile users.

You can now also choose to mute notifications by keyword, phrase or entire conversation, and make it last for one day, one week, one month or indefinitely. Alongside that, users will soon be able to banish notifications from "egg" accounts that have no profile picture, and ones that lack a phone number or have an unverified email address.

