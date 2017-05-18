Twin Peaks 2017: Cast, trailer, UK release date and how to watch

The Twin Peaks 2017 reboot is nearly here, so here’s everything you need to know about the season 3 revival, including the Twin Peaks: The Return air date, cast, trailers, and how to watch in the UK.
What is Twin Peaks: The Return? Your guide to the Twin Peaks 2017 reboot
The original Twin Peaks was a serial crime drama that aired way back in 1990. Despite being cancelled after just two seasons, Twin Peaks managed to obtain cult status, and is widely regarded as one of the best TV shows ever made.
The story followed an FBI investigation into the murder of a high school girl in the small mountain town of Twin Peaks in Washington State.
The show’s original creators – Mark Frost and David Lynch – are now behind a major reboot called Twin Peaks: The Return, which is set to air in 2017. The full storyline for season 3 hasn’t been revealed, but given the high number of returning cast members, we’re expecting the show to follow on from the original plot – albeit at some point in the narrative’s distant future.
Here's the official synopsis from Sky: "Twenty-five years ago, a quaint northwestern town was turned upside down when the body of homecoming queen Laura Palmer was found, launching an unforgettable murder investigation. Now, the mystery returns."
Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly
Twin Peaks 2017 Release Date: When does the new Twin Peaks air?
Twin Peaks returns to screens on Sunday, May 21, 2017 in the USA, although UK viewers will have to wait until May 22 to watch it live due to the timezone difference.
The season, which is expected to consist of 18 episodes, will conclude on September 3, 2017 with a two-part finale.
How to watch Twin Peaks 2017: Where is the new Twin Peaks available in the UK?
It’s easy enough to watch the Twin Peaks: The Return in the UK, since Sky has managed to secure rights to the show.
In the UK, Twin Peaks: The Return will air on Monday, May 22, at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will also be repeated at 9pm on Tuesday, May 23.
If you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can sign up to a Now TV Entertainment Pass, which is an off-contract £5.99 plan that’ll get you access to Sky Atlantic – both live and on-demand.
In the USA, you’ll be able to watch Twin Peaks on May 21 on Showtime.
Twin Peaks 2017 Trailer: All the latest Twin Peaks trailers
Check out the official trailers and teasers we’ve seen so far:
Twin Peaks 2017 Cast: Who is in the new Twin Peaks?
One of the big wins for Twin Peaks 2017 is that much of the original cast is returning. Here’s the full list of actors who will be reprising their roles:
- Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson
- Dana Ashbrook as Bobby Briggs
- Phoebe Augustine as Ronette Pulaski
- Richard Beymer as Benjamin Horne
- Catherine E. Coulson as The Log Lady
- Julee Cruise as the Roadhouse Singer
- David Duchovny as Denise Bryson
- Sherilyn Fenn as Audrey Horne
- Miguel Ferrer as Albert Rosenfield
- Warren Frost as Dr. Will Hayward
- Harry Goaz as Andy Brennan
- Andrea Hays as Heid
- Gary Hershberger as Mike Nelson
- Michael Horse as Tommy "Hawk" Hill
- David Patrick Kelly as Jerry Horne
- Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer and Maddy Ferguson
- Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings
- Bellina Martin Logan as Louie "Birdsong" Budway
- David Lynch as Gordon Cole
- Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper
- Everett McGill as Ed Hurley
- Walter Olkewicz as Jacques Renault
- Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran
- Wendy Robie as Nadine Hurley
- Marvin “Marv” Rosand as Cook at the Double R Diner
- Carlton Lee Russell as the Jumping Man
- Harry Dean Stanton as Carl Rodd
- Charlotte Stewart as Betty Briggs
- Al Strobel as Phillip Michael Gerard
- Carel Struycken as The Giant
- Russ Tamblyn as Dr. Lawrence Jacoby
- Ray Wise as Leland Palmer
- Alicia Witt as Gersten Hayward
- Grace Zabriskie as Sarah Palmer
Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly
Of course, there are plenty of new faces too, including big names like Jim Belushi (Trading Places, Salvador), Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Les Misérables), Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, and Sky Ferreira.
Here’s the full list of new cast members joining the Twin Peaks family:
- Alon Aboutboul
- Jane Adams
- Chrysta Bell
- Monica Bellucci
- Jim Belushi
- Ronnie Gene Blevins
- John Billingsley
- Michael Bisping
- Brent Briscoe
- Wes Brown
- Gia Carides
- Vincent Castellanos
- Michael Cera
- Richard Chamberlain
- Bailey Chase
- Candy Clark
- Scott Coffey
- Frank Collison
- Grace Victoria Cox
- David Dastmalchian
- Jeremy Davies
- Ana de la Reguera
- Laura Dern
- Neil Dickson
- Hugh Dillon
- Cullen Douglas
- Francesca Eastwood
- Eric Edelstein
- Josh Fadem
- Jay R. Ferguson
- Sky Ferreira
- Robin Finck
- Patrick Fischler
- Robert Forster
- Meg Foster
- Pierce Gagnon
- Brett Gelman
- Balthazar Getty
- Grant Goodeve
- Hank Harris
- Ernie Hudson
- Caleb Landry Jones
- Ashley Judd
- Jesse Johnson
- Robert Knepper
- David Koechner
- Jay Larson
- Nicole LaLiberte
- Jennifer Jason Leigh
- Jane Levy
- Matthew Lillard
- Bérénice Marlohe
- Josh McDermitt
- Derek Mears
- James Morrison
- Christopher Murray
- Don Murray
- Sara Paxton
- Max Perlich
- Ruth Radelet
- Mariqueen Reznor
- Trent Reznor
- Ben Rosenfield
- Tim Roth
- Rodney Rowland
- Elena Satine
- John Savage
- Amanda Seyfried
- Amy Shiels
- Tom Sizemore
- Bob Stephenson
- Jessica Szohr
- Ethan Suplee
- Lauren Tewes
- Jodi Thelen
- Sharon Van Etten
- Eddie Vedder
- Naomi Watts
- Karolina Wydra
- Charlyne Yi
- Madeline Zima
Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly
What TV show are you most looking forward to this year? Let us know in the comments.