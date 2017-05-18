Twin Peaks 2017: Cast, trailer, UK release date and how to watch

The Twin Peaks 2017 reboot is nearly here, so here’s everything you need to know about the season 3 revival, including the Twin Peaks: The Return air date, cast, trailers, and how to watch in the UK.

What is Twin Peaks: The Return? Your guide to the Twin Peaks 2017 reboot

The original Twin Peaks was a serial crime drama that aired way back in 1990. Despite being cancelled after just two seasons, Twin Peaks managed to obtain cult status, and is widely regarded as one of the best TV shows ever made.

The story followed an FBI investigation into the murder of a high school girl in the small mountain town of Twin Peaks in Washington State.

The show’s original creators – Mark Frost and David Lynch – are now behind a major reboot called Twin Peaks: The Return, which is set to air in 2017. The full storyline for season 3 hasn’t been revealed, but given the high number of returning cast members, we’re expecting the show to follow on from the original plot – albeit at some point in the narrative’s distant future.

Here's the official synopsis from Sky: "Twenty-five years ago, a quaint northwestern town was turned upside down when the body of homecoming queen Laura Palmer was found, launching an unforgettable murder investigation. Now, the mystery returns."

Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly

Twin Peaks 2017 Release Date: When does the new Twin Peaks air?

Twin Peaks returns to screens on Sunday, May 21, 2017 in the USA, although UK viewers will have to wait until May 22 to watch it live due to the timezone difference.

The season, which is expected to consist of 18 episodes, will conclude on September 3, 2017 with a two-part finale.

How to watch Twin Peaks 2017: Where is the new Twin Peaks available in the UK?

It’s easy enough to watch the Twin Peaks: The Return in the UK, since Sky has managed to secure rights to the show.

In the UK, Twin Peaks: The Return will air on Monday, May 22, at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will also be repeated at 9pm on Tuesday, May 23.

If you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can sign up to a Now TV Entertainment Pass, which is an off-contract £5.99 plan that’ll get you access to Sky Atlantic – both live and on-demand.

In the USA, you’ll be able to watch Twin Peaks on May 21 on Showtime.

Twin Peaks 2017 Trailer: All the latest Twin Peaks trailers

Check out the official trailers and teasers we’ve seen so far:

Twin Peaks 2017 Cast: Who is in the new Twin Peaks?

One of the big wins for Twin Peaks 2017 is that much of the original cast is returning. Here’s the full list of actors who will be reprising their roles:

Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson

Dana Ashbrook as Bobby Briggs

Phoebe Augustine as Ronette Pulaski

Richard Beymer as Benjamin Horne

Catherine E. Coulson as The Log Lady

Julee Cruise as the Roadhouse Singer

David Duchovny as Denise Bryson

Sherilyn Fenn as Audrey Horne

Miguel Ferrer as Albert Rosenfield

Warren Frost as Dr. Will Hayward

Harry Goaz as Andy Brennan

Andrea Hays as Heid

Gary Hershberger as Mike Nelson

Michael Horse as Tommy "Hawk" Hill

David Patrick Kelly as Jerry Horne

Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer and Maddy Ferguson

Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings

Bellina Martin Logan as Louie "Birdsong" Budway

David Lynch as Gordon Cole

Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper

Everett McGill as Ed Hurley

Walter Olkewicz as Jacques Renault

Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran

Wendy Robie as Nadine Hurley

Marvin “Marv” Rosand as Cook at the Double R Diner

Carlton Lee Russell as the Jumping Man

Harry Dean Stanton as Carl Rodd

Charlotte Stewart as Betty Briggs

Al Strobel as Phillip Michael Gerard

Carel Struycken as The Giant

Russ Tamblyn as Dr. Lawrence Jacoby

Ray Wise as Leland Palmer

Alicia Witt as Gersten Hayward

Grace Zabriskie as Sarah Palmer

Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly

Of course, there are plenty of new faces too, including big names like Jim Belushi (Trading Places, Salvador), Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Les Misérables), Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, and Sky Ferreira.

Here’s the full list of new cast members joining the Twin Peaks family:

Alon Aboutboul

Jane Adams

Chrysta Bell

Monica Bellucci

Jim Belushi

Ronnie Gene Blevins

John Billingsley

Michael Bisping

Brent Briscoe

Wes Brown

Gia Carides

Vincent Castellanos

Michael Cera

Richard Chamberlain

Bailey Chase

Candy Clark

Scott Coffey

Frank Collison

Grace Victoria Cox

David Dastmalchian

Jeremy Davies

Ana de la Reguera

Laura Dern

Neil Dickson

Hugh Dillon

Cullen Douglas

Francesca Eastwood

Eric Edelstein

Josh Fadem

Jay R. Ferguson

Sky Ferreira

Robin Finck

Patrick Fischler

Robert Forster

Meg Foster

Pierce Gagnon

Brett Gelman

Balthazar Getty

Grant Goodeve

Hank Harris

Ernie Hudson

Caleb Landry Jones

Ashley Judd

Jesse Johnson

Robert Knepper

David Koechner

Jay Larson

Nicole LaLiberte

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Jane Levy

Matthew Lillard

Bérénice Marlohe

Josh McDermitt

Derek Mears

James Morrison

Christopher Murray

Don Murray

Sara Paxton

Max Perlich

Ruth Radelet

Mariqueen Reznor

Trent Reznor

Ben Rosenfield

Tim Roth

Rodney Rowland

Elena Satine

John Savage

Amanda Seyfried

Amy Shiels

Tom Sizemore

Bob Stephenson

Jessica Szohr

Ethan Suplee

Lauren Tewes

Jodi Thelen

Sharon Van Etten

Eddie Vedder

Naomi Watts

Karolina Wydra

Charlyne Yi

Madeline Zima

Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly

What TV show are you most looking forward to this year? Let us know in the comments.