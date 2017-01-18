Try Watch Dogs 2 for free with new trial version

Watch Dogs 2 now has a free playable trial on PS4, allowing players to experience three hours of the open-world adventure without spending a penny.

The free trial version launched for PS4 earlier today, with an Xbox One release to follow on January 24, Ubisoft has confirmed.

Those who download the trial will gain access to all aspects of Watch Dogs 2, including its fun solo campaign and seamless online multiplayer.

All the progress you make throughout the trial period will carry over to the full game, including all unlocks, missions and story progression. You can also purchase premium DLC, although it’ll be locked after the demo concludes.

The trial weighs in at 25GB on PS4, and you’re unable to unlock trophies or achievement from the looks of things.

Bethesda released a similar trial for DOOM earlier last year, giving players full access to the opening levels with all progress carrying over to a full purchase.

Stuart Andrews scored Watch Dogs 2 an 8/10 in his review, praising its fun open world and immensely likeable cast of characters.

"Watch Dogs 2 is no great leap forward, but it sees the series headed in the right direction with more colour, more flair and a real sense of fun. The action’s solid and the mission design much less generic, while Ubisoft Montreal has given you a great set of tools and the freedom to use them as you will. If the original Watch Dogs was a mean-looking hound, all bark, no bite, the sequel’s a more playful pooch that’s all about having a good time – and it’s all the better for it."

