Try Dishonored 2 starting this week with a new free trial

You can now try Dishonored 2 for free across PS4, Xbox One and PC as part of a new downloadable demo.

Dishonored 2 was one of the finest games of last year, earning a perfect 10/10 in our review as well as being heralded as our Game of the Year.

Now, players can experience the first three levels of the masterful stealth adventure for absolutely free starting on April 6.

Despite including only the opening trio of missions, all of the game’s features remain unrestricted. Choose from Emily or Corvo Attano before delving into Dishonored 2’s first dynamic sandbox.

As is normally the case with free trials, all of your progress will carry over to the full game. So don’t worry about needing to start over.

Scoring 10/10 in our original review, here’s what Sam White had to say:

“Dishonored 2 is a fabulously immersive role-playing game that rewards exploration, experimentation and repeat playthroughs. It’s a shade less well written than its forebear, but it’s far better designed. The Clockwork Mansion will likely go down as one of the all-time best missions in gaming, and Dishonored 2 may well be the game of 2016.”

Arkane Studio's next game, Prey, will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 5, 2017. And so far, it's looking fantastic.

Watch: Prey Preview

Will you be trying out Dishonored 2? Let us know in the comments below.