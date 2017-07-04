Trio of new Samsung devices, including S8 Active, pop up in official changelog

Just two days ago, the long-rumoured Galaxy S8 Active popped up over at the FCC, suggesting a launch is imminent for the ruggedised version of the S8.

And now, support for the phone has seemingly been spotted alongside two other devices in the recent changelog of Samsung Video Library over on the Google Play Store (via).

According to SamMobile, that means the S8 Active should be arriving on the AT&T network over in the states, though we're still unsure whether we'll see it launch in the UK.

Related: Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus

The other two devices spotted in the changelog are the Galaxy J7 Reloaded (SM-J710F) and Galaxy Tab A2 S, but not a lot is known about either device at this point.

It seems certain the Galaxy J7 Reloaded will be a version of the Galaxy J7, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S looks to be a successor to the Galaxy Tab A tablet series from March 2016.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 Active has been spotted numerous times prior to its FCC appearance, gaining certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance back in May.

The phone has also been seen on Geekbench’s database running Android 7.0, and is expected to come with IP68 water-resistance, meaning it should hold up when submerged in almost five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

It's also expected to come packing a Snapdragon 835 chipset and Adreno 540 GPU, backed up by 4GB of RAM.

The phone's main selling point is that it provides a more rugged alternative to the Galaxy S8, which means the sleek design of the latter is somewhat compromised, with the 'Infinity Display' likely having to be reduced to make the phone more robust.

Other rumoured specs include 64GB of internal storage, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with dual-pixel PDAF and the ability to shoot 4K video, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with autofocus.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm any of the devices spotted in the changelog, but their appearance in the log suggests we'll be getting an announcement very soon.

Let us know what you think of the latest developments in the comments.