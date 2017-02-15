Toyota has recalled all its revolutionary fuel-cell powered Mirai cars due to problems with the power.

It means that all 2,840 of the zero-emission Mirai cars sold across Japan, the US, Europe, and United Arab Emirates are subject to the recall, with the firm promising to fix the issue free of charge in just 30 minutes.

According to Reuters, it occurs "under unique driving conditions, such as if the accelerator pedal is depressed to the wide open throttle position after driving on a long descent while using cruise control, there was a possibility the output voltage generated by the fuel cell boost converter could exceed the maximum voltage."

Anyone affected by the issue can head to a Toyota dealer and have the software updated, a process that takes approximately half an hour.

Customers have been able to snap up one of the hydrogen slurping Mirai vehicles since December 2014. Shortly after that, the company moved to release thousands of patents related to hydrogen fuel cell technology to try to trigger growth in the sector.

Toyota has been one of the foremost developers of technology that reduces the impact cars have on the environment. The company announced earlier this month it has sold more than 10 million hybrid cars worldwide since it first released the Coaster Hybrid EV coach and Prius back in 1997.

The UK government is also throwing its weight behind cleaner technology in cars and launched a scheme last year that gives public and private sector fleets up to 75% off zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles.

That £2 million fund is the first part of an ambitious plan to make almost all vehicles in the UK zero-emission by 2050.

