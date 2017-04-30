Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to watch the North London Derby

Looking for a guide on how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the North London Derby, including live stream details, kick-off time, and the TV channel it’s being shown on.

Tottenham Spurs and Arsenal are set to go head-to-head in the annual North London Derby, at Tottenham’s White Hart Lane stadium. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Live

The good news is that the entire Tottenham Spurs vs Arsenal match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports 1. Lucky for you, there are several ways to access this channel.

For Sky TV customers, you’ll need to be paying for a Sky Sports subscription. To add this to your subscription would usually cost £27.50, but Sky is currently running a deal that will only cost you an extra £13.75 per month (for six months). If you’ve already got Sky Cinema, this is reduced to just £9 extra each month.

But probably the easiest way to watch Sky Sports is using Now TV. The advantage of Now TV is that you don’t need to sign up to a contract – it’s more of a pay-as-you-go deal.

For a Sky Sports Day Pass, you’ll pay £6.99, while a Sky Sports Week Pass costs £10.99. And if you want an entire month of Sky Sports, you’ll have to fork out £33.99:

Tottenham vs Arsenal: What time is the North London Derby kick-off?

The North London Derby takes place on Sunday, April 30. The match kick-off is scheduled for 16:30 London time.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the match live from 16:15, and will show highlights at 23:00.

Tell us your predictions for the Tottenham vs Arsenal match in the comments below.