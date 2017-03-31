Total War: Warhammer 2 announced for PC

Creative Assembly and Games Workshop have announced Total War: Warhammer 2, a sequel to the hugely popular RTS title from 2016.

Announced during an EGX Rezzed Developer Session earlier today, the upcoming sequel is slated for a 2017 release on PC. You can find the debut cinematic trailer below:

“Sequel to the award-winning Total War: WARHAMMER, Total War: WARHAMMER II introduces a breathtaking campaign of exploration, expansion and conquest across The New World. As one of four unique Races, players will seek to save or disrupt the Great Vortex and decide the fate of the world,” reads the official description.

Total War: Warhammer 2 is now available to add to your wishlist on Steam. There is currently no further information regarding gameplay or a release date. However, we do catch a glimpse at the wider narrative.

Sam White had tremendously positive things to say about the first installment, scoring it 9/10 in his review.

“As a piece of creative work, Total War: Warhammer is more than an ideal partnership between two iconic franchises. As well as nailing the look, feel and atmosphere of the Games Workshop universe, Creative Assembly has delivered a strategy game that will keep series fans busy for hundreds, if not thousands, of hours.”

Excited about the news of a sequel? Let us know in the comments below.