Toshiba has crashed the OLED TV party with the 65-inch X97

Everyone's launching an OLED telly in 2017, it seems. Toshiba is the latest in on the act, but there's more to its new TV range than just its 65-inch flagship.

Toshiba's been a little quiet in the TV game over the past few years, but the company hopes that'll change with the introduction of its first OLED model, the 65-inch X97.

In addition to that core panel technology, the X97 has a 4K/UHD resolution – as you'd expect – but there's been no mention of HDR (high dynamic range) support from Tosh as yet.

Related: Best TVs to buy

Toshiba boasts that the X97 achieves a picture that “looks exactly as the movie and TV directors intended,” in part because it can show 99% of the DCI-P3 colour space. That's a whole lot of possible hues right there.

Motion is handled by Toshiba's MEMC (motion estimation/motion compensation) system to reduce blur and ghosting while the footie's on or you're streaming something a bit fast-paced from the built-in Netflix app or catch-up services.

The smart features additionally include ScreenShare, enabling you to share content from an Android device straight to the TV screen.

This is also one for gamers to keep an eye on, as Tosh claims an input lag of less than 1ms. Call of Duty WW2 on a 65-inch OLED is, quite frankly, the stuff of which FPS dreams are made.

On the more physical side of things, the X97 comes equipped with four HDMI ports, although we're not yet sure how many of them will play nice with a UHD signal. It also has an edge-to-edge screen design, which means it has no bezel.

A massive OLED a bit rich for your blood? Toshiba's also announced two new families of LCD TVs: the U77 Wide Colour Gamut Series and the U67 UHD range. Sounds like the focus will be on, well, sound – high-quality audio systems with subwoofers are apparently built into each model.

We'll update this article with prices as soon as we can get them.

Impressed by Toshiba's TV comeback? Let us know in the comments below.