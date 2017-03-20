Top Gear is returning to America, hosted by that bloke from Armageddon

BBC America has announced a new version of Top Gear for the US audience, imaginatively titled… Top Gear America

The show will be hosted by William Fichtner, the actor who played the abrasive and humorously-named Colonel Willie Sharp from Armageddon. He was also the bank manager from the terrific heist scene at the start of The Dark Knight.

Related: Top Gear 2017 - Behind the scenes on Season 24

Sharing the hosting duties will be British car writer Tom ‘Wookie’ Ford and champion drag racer Antron Brown. The eight episode run will air on the BBC America network fro September 2017.

"We are big fans of the mix of cars, credibility and charisma that adds up to the winning formula for Top Gear, and couldn't be happier that BBCA is now the home for the franchise in the US, with Top Gear America joining the original show on our network," said BBC America president and GM Sarah Barnett.

"Bill, Antron and Wookie are serious gear heads who never take themselves too seriously. It will be quite the trip."

It’s BBC Worldwide’s third stab at making a success out of Top Gear across the pond.

It’ll go up against Amazon-produced The Grand Trip, starring former Top Gear UK hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

There’s no news yet on whether the Top Gear America show will air on the Beeb in the United Kingdom.

The newest series of Top Gear UK is currently airing on BBC 2.

Do you think Top Gear America might be better than the post-Clarkson UK era? Let us know in the comments below.