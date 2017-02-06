TomTom Touch Cardio ditches top features to shave off a few pounds

TomTom has added a new fitness tracker to its line up, which scales back on the tech in order to cut back on the price.

The TomTom Touch Cardio - the sequel to last year’s TomTom Touch - will be available for £89.99 and features a heart rate tracker.

However, in order to knock £50 off the price tag, TomTom has removed the tools for tracking muscle mass and body fat.

The reason, of course, is in the name. While the original TomTom Touch is geared towards resistance training, the Cardio iteration is more suited to those focused on cardiovascular fitness.

It’ll track steps and sleeps and use the heart rate sensor to produce more accurate calorie burn data.

The design remains much the same, minus the body analysis button, which is now surplus to requirements.

The Touch Cardio will launch next month in the UK and the US.

