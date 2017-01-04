TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan pulled from PSN, Steam and Xbox storefronts

Platinum Game’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan has been pulled from Steam, Xbox and the PlayStation Store.

The title appears to have been removed by Activision, with the publisher yet to give any reason for the sudden delisting.

Developed by Platinum Games of Bayonetta and Wonderful 101 fame, the licensed brawler launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC back in May 2016.

It received lukewarm reviews upon its release, but proved to be a fun, chaotic outing for passionate fans.

Mutants in Manhattan isn’t the first licensed title to be removed from digital shelves by Activision in recent months.

The Amazing Spiderman and it’s movie tie-in sequel are also unavailable digitally, yet you can still track down a digital copy for relatively cheap.

We’ll be sure to update this story if and when Activision provides a reason for the game’s removal.

