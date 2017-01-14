Titanfall: Frontline game scrapped – ‘experience wasn’t ready'

Development on the Titanfall: Frontline mobile video game has been cancelled, despite the game already being available as a beta version.

Particle City, the studio behind the spin-off title, confirmed the decision on Facebook yesterday evening, thanking fans for their support over the game’s short-lived existence. In a statement, the creators wrote:

“It is our goal to create the best Titanfall mobile games that showcase the fast-paced action, mobility and, of course, the power of Titans in this iconic series. We’ve learned an incredible amount in the beta test of Titanfall: Frontline, but in the end felt the experience wasn’t ready to deliver the intense action-packed gameplay synonymous with Titanfall.”

Titanfall: Frontline was announced late last year as a card battle video game based on the console- and PC-based franchise of the same name. It was intended to compete with other mobile card games like Hearthstone and Elder Scrolls: Legends, and had already entered a closed beta, making it available for players to try out. At the time of writing, Titanfall: Frontline had a 3.5/5 score based on 859 user reviews on the Google Play Store.

The game’s closed beta will be “winding down” over the next few days, with servers set to go offline on January 20, 2017.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the game series took to Facebook to express their sadness over the decision; Vince Bourne, a fan of the game, wrote: “It has solid gameplay and definitely not a pay-to-win game unlike most popular card games out there. Such a shame. I sure hope that there will be a solid Titanfall mobile game in the future.”

And Michael Barbosa Loria said: “I was looking forward [to] this game, very disappointed. It was looking amazing.”

That said, some fans weren’t fazed by the decision, citing uninspiring gameplay. Rez Gibson wrote: “Unsurprised. Having been playing since day one of closed beta, it was really underwhelming. Didn’t feel like Titanfall at all. I don’t see how Titanfall can work as a card game."

Similarly, Jon Jordan said: “I think it was always a bit weird to have a card battler based on Titanfall. Plus who can compete with Clash Royale, Hearthstone, and Elder Scrolls: Legends?"

The good news is that the game’s developers have promised to “take some of the concepts” from Titanfall: Frontline and “build off of them in future Titanfall mobile games”, as part of publisher Nexon’s multi-game, multi-year deal with Respawn, the studio behind Titanfall proper.

