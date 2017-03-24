Titanfall 2 to receive new maps, weapons and free trial next week

Titanfall 2’s Colony Reborn content update will drop on March 30 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Respawn Entertainment has announced.

The upcoming dose of free DLC will add a new map, weapons and more to the futuristic mech shooter. Check out the trailer below:

New Map

Colony – This classic should be familiar to long time Titanfall fans. Set among a sleepy settler town, the dense center is filled with narrow streets, interiors, and rooftops surrounded by open Titan lanes.

Weapon

R-101 - Universally well regarded for its unique versatility, the R-101 platform has been a mainstay of human conflict since the first settlers arrived from the Core Systems. This version is outfitted with ACOG scope.

New execution

Curb Check - This one pretty much explains itself.

This generous content update will coincide with another Free Trial weekend taking place from March 30 until April 3. Offering full access to the multiplayer, you can also try out the Training Gauntlet and some single player missions.

Titanfall 2 was one of our top shooters of 2016, and continues to be a blast with its excellent multiplayer and superb solo campaign. Here’s a snippet from our review.

“Titanfall 2’s campaign is one of the best surprises of the autumn 2016 season; smart, superbly-paced and packed with action, it tramples over the likes of Halo 5 and Killzone: Shadow Fall, making this the new sci-fi shooter for CoD: Infinite Warfare to beat.”

