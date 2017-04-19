Titanfall 2’s next DLC expansion revealed

Respawn Entertainment has revealed all of the content coming in Titanfall 2’s upcoming expansion.

Known as ‘Glitch in the Frontier,’ this will be the next in a long line of content updates for the excellent mech-based shooter.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 25, players can expect a mixture of new maps, weapons, modes and even a new in-game faction. You can check out the gameplay trailer below:

The first new map is Glitch, a medium-sized battleground set on the planet of Harmony. Next up is Deck, an arena designed specifically for the newly introduced Live Fire game mode.

In addition to the aforementioned maps, players have a new MRVN faction based on the game’s automated robot assistants to join. A new game mode known as Marked for Death is also on the way alongside general aesthetic changes to the user interface.

Respawn Entertainment has now detailed the next three months of updates coming to Titanfall 2, all of which will be available free for all players.

The developer also has plans for more playable free trials, which have manifested several times since Titanfall 2’s launch in October 2016.

Are you still playing Titanfall 2? Let us know in the comments below.