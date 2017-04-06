Nvidia has unveiled a new top-end Titan Xp GPU, which succeeds the 2016 Titan X as the firm’s ‘most powerful GPU ever’.

The Titan Xp is an upgrade to the 2016 Titan X “Pascal” (confusingly sometimes also known as the “Titan XP”) and is available now on the Nvidia store for £1159. The original Titan X was still for sale at the time of publishing for £1179.

The Xp runs using the same Pascal architecture and GP102 card as the 2016 Titan X, but has an improved 3840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz and 12 TFLOPs. The 2016 Titan X features 3584 CUDA cores with a base 1.4GHz base clock speed and boasts 10 TFLOPs. The GPU’s boost clock speed has also been upgraded from 1531 MHz to 1582 MHz.

CUDA cores are the foot soldiers of a GPU that do the majority of the computational heavy lifting while TFLOP is a measurement of how many "floating point operations per second” a card can do. For gaming, the higher the number the more graphical horsepower the card has – though, this is just one factor in a very complex piece of kit.

Nvidia hasn’t made any performance claims, other than stating the new card is three times more powerful than the 2015 Maxwell generation Titan X – which is no surprise at all. That means it'll be more than up to task for 3D gaming and enterprise, or 3D-heavy computation tasks no regular consumer would even think of doing.

Elsewhere, the Titan Xp is fairly similar to the Titan X, featuring the same 12GB GDDR5X running at 11.4Gbps and an identically wide 384-bit memory bus. Power consumption is also set at an identical 250W TDP.

The card will work in SLI when connected using Nvidia’s £36 bridge, though considering its price this isn’t something any regular gamer would ever consider doing.

The new Titan Xp was unveiled just after some of the specifications of Microsoft’s mysterious Xbox Scorpio console were revealed. The Scorpio is Microsoft’s answer to the PS4 Pro, designed to offer gamers 4K, HDR gaming opportunities. Was Nvidia attempting to steal a little thunder from Microsoft's upcoming console, widely believed to be powered by AMD, with this new announcement? Who knows...

Considering buying an Nvidia Titan Xp? Let us know in the comments below.