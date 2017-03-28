Tinder tells students: Forget actually paying attention and use Tinder Online

IT managers in schools and workplaces will doubtless be reaching for the blacklist button on Tuesday following news the app-based dating service Tinder is coming to the web.

Starting in select countries, Tinder.com will enable those seeking hook-ups to swipe through potential matches using their mouse rather than their fingers.

Indeed, rather brazenly, the company is flat-out encouraging classroom and workplace skiving in aid of finding some post-thing-you-are-supposed-to-be-doing rumpy-pumpy.

“Introducing Tinder Online: a fun, new web experience and your English professor’s worst nightmare. Mobile phones not allowed in class? Just fire up your laptop and swipe incognito.

“Cubicle life got you down? Now you can toggle between spreadsheets and Super Likes in a flash,” the company says in a tone deaf blog post on Tuesday that also references not allowing life get in the way of your ‘Tinder game.’ Ugh.

Anyway, as you can see in the video above, the desktop experience requires a click and a swipe with the mouse as potential matches appear on the right-hand portion of the display, while also displaying messages in a tab a la WhatsApp Web.

It’s currently only available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden.

We can’t imagine it’ll be too long before it’s taking whatever office productivity was left sending it down the drain at an office near you.

