Tinder Select is an app you almost definitely won’t be able to use

Nando’s has the Black Card for celebs and now it has emerged dating app Tinder has reportedly gone down a similar path by reserving an app for celebs and super swipers.

That’s correct. The matchmaking app reportedly has a completely separate version called Tinder Select that's reserved for elite users.

Invite-only, the app comes with an icon featuring an S with a blue background, and is reserved “for celebrities and people who do really well on Tinder.” In other words, get swiping, get a load of matches, and you might get an invite. Or become famous.

Once inside the exclusive S club, you can apparently invite others into the fray. Well, as long as Tinder approves of them first of course.

Oh, and you only get a certain number of invites, ever. Once they’re gone, that’s it.

Whilst Tinder Select is a separate offering, it's actually integrated into the regular app and you can still switch between the two, as we can imagine the elite tier only goes so far where matches are concerned.

Tinder is not the first to go all elitist on the dating the scene. Raya and The League are both reserved for specific people deemed worthy enough, and Bumble will be launching its own VIBee verified tier soon.

If you want to get an invite into the Tinder Select club we suggest you acquire some very popular friends or feverishly swipe from now until eternity!

Have you been invited to use Tinder Select? Let us know in the comments below.