Tim Cook ‘spotted’ testing the Apple Watch’s next big feature

Earlier this month it was reported the next Apple Watch will include the ability to track blood sugar in a non-invasive way. That plot just thickened significantly.

According to a CNBC report, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been spied wearing a prototype glucose tracker for the Apple Watch, on the company’s Cupertino campus.

Judging by the report, it was an additional accessory, rather than a new Apple Watch feature. That suggests it could be one of the recently-rumored “smart bands” that may enable users to add to the watch’s core functionality.

Cook recently admitted to wearing a “continuous glucose monitor for a few weeks,” but it’s not clear if this is an Apple-made device or something constructed by a partner.

Should Apple be far along with this technology, it would represent huge progress for diabetes sufferers, who’re constantly having to worry about blood sugar levels.

The current testing methods require sufferers to penetrate the skin or perform blood tests.

Apple has taken a huge interest in healthcare in recent years, with its HealthKit initiative spearheaded by the Apple Watch.

The company is enabling wearers to contribute metrics like heart rate data to the research community.

Should continuous glucose-tracking come to fruition through the next-generation Apple Watch, it could be a huge development for millions of diabetes sufferers worldwide.

Recent rumours have also suggested the third device in the series will also introduce standalone 4G connectivity and a sleep tracking app.

A smart band featuring additional battery power could give users around the clock battery life for the first time, enabling them to wear it to bed and track sleep.

We’ve also been hearing Apple will be using microLED technology in the display, enabling it to include a fingerprint sensor.

Will these features finally convince you to grab an Apple Watch? Or are you still unconvinced? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.