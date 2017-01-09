Tim Cook promises "the best is yet to come" as iPhone 8 looms

The iPhone 7 might well have been one of the fastest phones we've ever seen, but its lack of innovative features and familiar design failed to excite the masses.

And with iPhone sales declining, Apple will be looking to make a bigger impact with the iPhone 8, which is expected to launch towards the end of 2017.

Now, CEO Tim Cook has delivered an optimistic message about the future of the iPhone in a statement, wherein he says the 'best is yet to come' for the iconic handset.

He writes: "iPhone is an essential part of our customers’ lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live.

"iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

The statement comes on the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone's launch, which Cook describes as a 'blockbuster debut' in the press release.

The iPhone 7

Unfortunately, beyond the upbeat message, Cook didn't reveal anything specific about his company's plans for this year's iPhone iteration.

But there's been plenty of speculation doing the rounds, with analysts predicting Apple could release three iPhone models, one of which is said to come with a bold new design and features.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable industry analyst at KGI Securities, has previously claimed the phone could feature a new 'all-glass design'.

Meanwhile, a Barclays analyst has speculated that the iPhone 8 will finally add wireless charging, which would be a first for Apple phones.

Along with the iPhone 8, Apple is said to be working on two other models, which will feature an iterative design and could be called the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

There's also been talk of Apple finally making the switch to an OLED display, but at this point there are no concrete details to go on, so the phone(s) remains somewhat of a mystery.

Stay tuned for all the latest in the coming months as there's bound to be a slew of rumours and reports in the run-up to the iPhone 8 launch.

