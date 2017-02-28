Tim Cook promises Apple isn’t abandoning pro customers

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised the firm will “do more” for its traditional base of creative professionals, following a dearth of new iMac and Mac Pro releases in recent times.

Speaking at Apple’s shareholder meeting in Cupertino, on Tuesday, Cook said Apple’s priorities have not shifted away from those seeking to make a living using high-end Mac products.

“You will see us do more in the pro area,” he added (via MacRumors).

"The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular. Don't think that [because] something we've done or something we're doing that isn't visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere. It's very, very important to us."

The comments come after a somewhat disappointing reception for the new MacBook Pro laptops, announced late last year.

Many users were disappointed in the lack of connectivity options and the relatively underwhelming spec sheet. So far, the new Touch Bar hasn’t proved a game changer.

Meanwhile, the Mac Pro, unveiled with much chutzpah back in 2013, hasn’t been updated since. It has also been a while since the company refreshed its Mac Mini or iMac lines.

Meanwhile, Apple has gone all in on the iPad Pro range, with more new models expected at an as yet unconfirmed event in March.

There has been little indication to suggest new Macs geared to professionals will be among the announcements.

Elsewhere, Cook was also asked by a shareholder about the ever-dwindling prospect of a touchscreen Mac.

"Expect us to do more and more where people will view it [the iPad Pro] as a laptop replacement, but not a Mac replacement - the Mac does so much more.

"To merge these worlds, you would lose the simplicity of one, and the power of the other."

