Three apologises for network issues

Network provider Three has apologised for issues affecting its service that left some customers unable to make calls or send texts.

The company said the "temporary network issue" affected its services on Saturday afternoon and evening, and that it had since managed to restore calls and texts.

It also advised customers still experiencing issues to turn their phones off and on.

Some users may have had their texts sent to wrong numbers, with the company saying: "some customers and non-customers may have received a message from an unknown sender."

There have been reports on social media of users receiving texts from random numbers, with Three adding: "Our advice is to ignore all text messages that you deem incorrect."

A full statement from the company reads: "We have been working through the night to fix a network issue which was affecting customers sending and receiving text and making calls.

"All services are now restored but some customers may need to restart their phones if they are still experiencing any issues.

"During Saturday 22nd April, some customers and non-customers may have received a message from an unknown sender. Our advice is still to ignore all text messages that you deem incorrect.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you."

Three has around nine million customers and was the target of a data breach last year that saw customer details stolen.

If you're experiencing issues, check out the ThreeUKSupport Twitter feed for the latest updates.

Let us know if you experienced any issues in the comments.