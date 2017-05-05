Those refurbed Galaxy Note 7 handsets just got a lot closer to release

The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco could have broken Samsung, and yet the recently released Galaxy S8 has made those combusting phones a long-forgotten memory.

The Korean manufacturer could be about to dredge up the past, however, with a series of refurbished Galaxy Note 7 handsets having taken a significant step closer to release.

With Samsung having previously announced its plans to re-release the issue-hit handset, the refurbished phones have now passed through FCC testing.

Samsung’s planned relaunch is limited to regions where regulatory bodies approve the move. FCC approval in the US goes a long way to achieving this.

According to SamMobile, there are a trio of refurbished Note 7 models that have been given the green light, presumably different storage options.

Despite being spotted at the regulatory body, there’s currently no official word on when the updated device will go on sale. Based on recent leaks, however, it’s been suggested the handsets could drop before the end of June.

Although giving Samsung a chance to recoup some of its heavy losses, this would be a strange move, with the Galaxy Note 8 expected to drop in September.

The Note 7 was originally pulled from sale shortly after release late last year after the batteries within a number of devices were reported to have caught fire. Despite a global recall, Samsung rushed the device back on sale.

When more handsets were found to have burst into flames, Samsung was forced into holding a second, permanent recall.

Would you buy a refurbed Galaxy Note 7? Let us know in the comments below.