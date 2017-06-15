This Xbox One S bundle comes with four great games – save nearly £50

On the hunt for a mega Xbox One S bundle? You’ve come to the right place, as we’ve found a seriously great value deal that’s available to buy right now.

Game is selling an Xbox One S (500GB) bundle for £249.99, which includes Forza Horizon 3, Tekken 7, Halo 5, and Gears of War 4 – four of the biggest and best-reviewed games available on Xbox right now.

For price contrast, here’s how much the individual items in this deal currently cost on Amazon UK:

Xbox One S (500GB) – £197.99

Forza Horizon 3 – £31.97

Tekken 7 – £42.91

Halo 5 – £12.33

Gears of War 4 – £11.90

That comes to a total of £297.10, which means you’re making a decent £47.11 saving by purchasing this bundle.

We gave the Xbox One S a 4/5 score, praising the console’s small form factor, the 4K game upscaling, and the fact that it’s good value for money as a UHD Blu-ray player.

Here’s our verdict, written at the time of the console’s launch:

"The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there's the 4K output: although it's upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you'll get from a console."

"But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer."

"Microsoft faces competition from Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. While the Sony offers 4K and HDR in gaming, it doesn't play UHD Blu-rays. That's a major omission in my book, leaving an open goal for the Xbox One S."

The good news is that all of the games in this bundle have scored relatively well with us too:

Forza Horizon 3 (5/5): "This game gets my heart rate going like no other racer. It captures the childish glee of playing with toy cars and combines it with the adrenaline of throwing yourself around in a very expensive hunk of metal."

Tekken 7 (4/5): "The Story mode is daft fun, despite its short duration, and there’s an Arcade mode that apparently everyone wants in a fighting game, which alongside the Treasure Battle and customisation options make for a robust single-player experience for those who don’t ever fancy jumping into the online fights."

Halo 5 (4/5): "The exceptional high points and brilliant multiplayer make it a must-play for just about anyone with an Xbox One, but it's going to be a long time before we'll know if 343 has made the right choices here or taken Halo down a path that's best not travelled.”

Gears of War 4 (4.5/5): "Gears Of War 4 does everything required to get the franchise roadie-running into 2016 without losing what made it so good to begin with. One of the best games on the Xbox One.”

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? Let us know in the comments.