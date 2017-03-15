OnePlus has announced a limited edition all-black ‘colette edition’ of its popular OnePlus 3T smartphone.

Only 250 of the handsets, which come with the name of the renowned boutique engraved on the rear, have been produced.

With 128GB storage and a pair of OnePlus Bullets headphones bundled in, OnePlus is asking 479 Euros for the device.

The idea is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the collette boutique.

The downside is you’ll have to make a trip to Paris and visit the collette store near Le Louvre to get one. They go on sale at 11:00am local time on March 21 (via AndroidCentral).

OnePlus' most recent handset arrived in November 2016 and earned an 8/10 rating from TrustedReviews. We heaped praise upon the device for its solid build, excellent performance, improved battery life and good camera.

It has a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 821 processor and has since been updated to run Android Nougat.

It originally went on sale for £399 (458 Euros), which makes the limited edition handset relatively good value too.

Are you a OnePlus convert? Has the 3T lived up to its flagship-killing promise? Share your experiences in the comments section below.