Looking for a deal on broadband or fibre broadband? You're in luck. UK provider Plusnet has come over all generous, slashing the price of its various broadband and fibre offerings.

The company has discounted its unlimited broadband and superfast “fibre broadband” (FTTC) and phone (line rental) packages for anyone signing up.

It's also waiving the £25 one-off activation fee until the July 12, so as long as you sign up to a 12 month contract, you'll be getting a seriously discounted rate.

Related: Best VPN

All the packages include unlimited usage so there's no need to worry about capping, and you'll get a wireless router no matter which option you go for.

What's more, you get phone line rental, Parental Controls, and UK-based customer support with each package, and theres a choice of optional UK calling add-ons, which will cost you £4 extra per month.

One thing to note is that Plusnet will charge you more if you live outside its 'low cost areas', so if you're out in a more rural location you may have to pay a bit more.

Here's how the packages break down after the discounts have been applied:

Unlimited (up to 17Mbps)

£18.99 per month for 12 months (£28.98 thereafter) – the activation fee has been waived until July 12

Unlimited Fibre (up to 38Mbps)

£24.99 per month for 12 months (£33.98 thereafter) – the activation fee has been waived until July 12

Unlimited Fibre Extra (up to 76Mbps)

£29.99 per month for 12 months (£38.98 thereafter) – the activation fee has been waived until July 12

Let us know if you sign up in the comments.