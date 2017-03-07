This Spotify playlist lets you listen to every No. 1 hit ever

Getting a number one single is the true mark of a music legend and you can now listen to all 1,281 tunes back-to-back.

The Official Charts Company has painstakingly put together a Spotify playlist of every number one for you listening pleasure.

Kicking off with Al Martino’s 1952 hit ‘Here In My Heart’ it takes over three days to navigate the entire 78 hours and 49 minutes of tuneage that populates the playlist up to and including Ed Sheeran’s latest chart topper.

As you can imagine there are plenty of absolute classics thrown in there for good measure. This include hits from Elvis, Elton John, Hot Chocolate, ABBA, The Specials, Blondie, East 17, Lionel Ritchie, Jamiroquai, Run D.M.C., Madonna and loads more.

The decision to compile a playlist of every number one ever is all part of Official Charts’ arrival on streaming services for the first time.

Things have come a long way since taping the chart off the radio on a Sunday night was the norm though. Official Charts now records the most successful song of the week using sales and streaming data.

The Official Singles Chart and Official Trending Chart playlists are just two of the ways it presents that data and both of those are available on the new Official Charts page on Spotify, Deezer, Napster and Apple Music.

What is the best number one single ever? Let us know in the comments below.