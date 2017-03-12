This Sony PlayStation VR deal offers awesome value for money

If you’ve been deliberating over picking up the Sony PlayStation VR, now could be the perfect time.

Amazon UK is selling the Sony PSVR virtual reality headset at £331, which is below the £350 recommend retail price. In fact, we couldn’t find the headset selling for below £349.99, so this is a decent saving on a relatively new product.

The headset features a 5.7-inch OLED screen with a 960 x 1,080 pixel resolution per eye, as well as a 100-degree field of view, a 120/90Hz refresh rate, and integrated sensors like an accelerometer, microphone, and gyroscopes.

We gave the Sony PlayStation VR a perfect 5/5 score, praising the headset’s amazing roster of games, simple setup, comfort, and great value for money. Here’s our verdict:

“PlayStation VR is simply the best virtual reality headset you can buy right now. It’s cheap, while not compromising on performance and quality. The headset is simply stunning and incredibly comfortable to wear, and the games already available are some of the best VR experiences I’ve ever played."

The Sony PlayStation VR has a 4.5/5 score on Amazon, based on 435 user reviews. Users wrote:

“I hadn’t experienced much VR in the past, so I had come in with an open mind and didn’t know what to expect, but all I can say is how impressed I am with everything. In my eyes, this headset was definitely worth the money, and I’m excited to see what happens in the near future.”

“Excellent product, and the future of gaming without a doubt.”

“Amazing. Had this since day one and think it’s incredible. Well done Sony for an amazing product."

Have you spotted any great deals recently? Let us know in the comments.