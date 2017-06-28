This Samsung Galaxy S8 SIM-free deal saves you over £100

If you want a new flagship Android smartphone, there’s no better choice than the Samsung Galaxy S8 – and a discount makes the deal even sweeter.

Amazon is selling both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for well below their recommended retail prices, despite the two phones having only launched at the end of April.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now available for a bargain price of just £579, far lower than the usual £689 tag. And you can pick up the bigger Samsung Galaxy S8+ for £652.90, which is way cheaper than the £779 R.R.P.

Most major retailers – like Samsung, Argos, Tesco, and John Lewis – are still selling the phone at full price, so this is a great way to save money while still buying from a trusted source.

Samsung has fitted the Galaxy S8 with a large 5.8-inch screen and a powerful custom-built Exynos 8995 processor. It’s got 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a hefty 3,000mAh battery to boot. There’s a 12-megapixel (f/1.7) Dual Pixel camera on the back, with an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter handling your selfies in top quality. And don’t forget the iris and fingerprint scanners too.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 scored a perfect 5/5 in our review, receiving plaudits for its awesome display, futuristic design, and stunning camera. Here’s our verdict:

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a new beginning for flagship phones. It’s a gorgeous sliver of tech that utilises its power for extending the experience beyond the 5.8-inch display, but manages to still be a phone that’s easy to use."

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is basically the same as the Galaxy S8, albeit featuring a larger 6.2-inch display. It also scored 5/5 in our review, praised for the impressive design, great software experience, and reliable camera. Oh, and we’re happy to say that it has the best screen on any phone available right now.

Here’s our verdict: “I truly believe that S8+ and the S8 are the best Android phones out there. The screen is amazing, camera stunning and ergonomics unmatched. I also appreciate all the little extras that others often leave off: water-resistance, wireless charging, 64GB base storage and microSD, to name but a few.

