This Samsung Galaxy S7 contract deal is great value for money

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is nearly here, which means now’s the perfect time to bag yourself a sweet deal on last year’s Galaxy S7.

Mobiles.co.uk is selling the still-formidable phone on an EE contract for a bargain price of £23.49 per month. That’ll get you 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes and unlimited texts, as well as the actual handset for no upfront fee. It’s a 24-month contract, so you’ll be paying £563.76 for the duration, but that’s a great deal on a phone that normally retails in the high £400s off-contract.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 features a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 3,000mAh battery, a 12-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, fast- and wireless-charging, and Samsung’s own custom-built Exynos 8890 processor. It also runs on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Marshmallow software.

Buy Now: Samsung Galaxy S7 on contract for £23.49 per month

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S7 a perfect 5/5 score in our review, praising the phone for its stunning looks, great camera, water-resistant and feature-packed design, and impressive display. Here’s our verdict (from the original review):

“Stunning. Samsung has just raised the bar for every other Android device. Simply put, if you want to buy a new phone right now, this is the one to pick."

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S7 has a 4.2/5 score based on 204 user reviews. Users wrote:

“The camera is amazing and incredibly fast to take a photo. A double tap of the home button will load up the camera in less than two seconds! Easily one of the best devices I’ve ever owned!”

"The best thing about it is the screen. Colours are true to life. I've just used it to set up my TV which I realised was way off. Take a picture of the lounge and everything looks like it does in front of you.”

“Best phone ever purchased – enough said. Will never look anywhere else. Don’t really know how they could improve on the quality packed into this device to be honest. A portable toaster? Lightsaber attachment? No, it’s perfect."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.