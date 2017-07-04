This Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design render looks very familiar

It seems Galaxy Note 8 leaks are in no short supply, which suggests that maybe Samsung really is readying up for an official launch.

Over the past few months, the frequency of leaks pertaining to Samsung’s next flagship smartphone has been steadily ramping up. Most of the very latest leaks are high quality too; we’re talking CAD designs given to case makers, and renowned tech tipsters offering insight into phone specs. That’s good news, as this general trend supports the idea that a phone launch is imminent.

The latest supposed leak comes courtesy of Jonathan Endicott, the CEO of a company called Slickwraps that makes skins for mobile phones. In a post to Twitter, Mr Endicott posted an image of a CAD render – used to develop phone accessories – of what appears to be Samsung’s next smartphone, with the caption: “Working hard on the Note 8”.

Here’s the render in question:

What’s important about this render is that it very strongly resembles a render video published last week by respected leaker and journalist Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. This lends credence to the theory that this may actually be a legitimate render.

Of course, it’s impossible to actually say for sure whether these renders aren’t hoax. Although accessory makers often receive design schematics before a phone’s release to prepare cases for launch, it’s not a guarantee that any render claiming to be sourced that was is real.

Still, with Samsung rumoured to debut its next smartphone as soon as August or September, it’s highly likely that the handset’s design is completed and that manufacturing is already (or very nearly) underway.

As the render depicts, Samsung is expected to adopt an all-screen front design for the Galaxy Note 8, á la this year’s Galaxy S8. We’re also expecting to see a dual-camera module embedded on the back of the phone, which was a feature missed on the Galaxy S8. With the iPhone 7 Plus, Huawei P10, LG G6, and OnePlus 5 all having moved to dual-camera arrangements, the pressure is certainly on Samsung to follow suit.

However, we won’t know anything for certain until we get official word from Samsung, so stay tuned for now. We’ve asked Samsung for comment and will update this article with any response.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.