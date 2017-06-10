This PlayStation VR deal will save you more than £80

Ready to make the leap into virtual reality? Here’s a great deal for PS4 owners looking to upgrade to PSVR.

Amazon UK is offering a great value bundle on Sony’s PlayStation VR headset, which nabs you a PlayStation camera and two games, Farpoint and Driveclub VR – all for just £349.99.

To work out the real saving, here’s how much the individual items included in this bundle price on Amazon UK right now:

Sony PlayStation VR – £333.61

Farpoint PSVR – £40.41

Driveclub VR – £20.49

PlayStation Camera – £39.49

The total cost of those individual items comes to £434 exactly, which means you’re saving a massive £84.01 with this bundle.

Buy Now: Sony PSVR bundle at Amazon UK for £349.99

Playstation VR is one of the cheapest ways to bring proper virtual reality into your home, assuming you already own a PlayStation 4.

And with Driveclub VR, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in high-octane racing like never before, getting a real first-person perspective through the magic of virtual reality.

Alternatively, you can dive into Farpoint, an unnerving space adventure set on a hostile alien world. It redefines how we see shooters in video gaming, thanks to the VR spin.

We gave the Sony PSVR headset a stellar 5/5 score, praising the headset’s amazing roster of games, simple setup, comfortable design, and its great value for money. Here’s our verdict:

PlayStation VR is simply the best virtual reality headset you can buy right now. It’s cheap while not compromising on performance and quality. The headset is simply stunning and incredibly comfortable to wear, and the games already available are some of the best VR experiences I’ve ever played.

Compared to the Oculus Rift it offers a far more comfortable gaming experience at a much lower price point. Against the Vive it may not offer the level of detail and immersion, but is pretty darn close and doesn’t require the installation of additional sensors in your home and will not demand as much space for many games, either.

Don’t think of PSVR as the “cheap” alternative to what the PC has on offer right now. It’s definitely worth investing in a couple of Move Controllers to enjoy the true experience in all games, though.

