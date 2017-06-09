This OnePlus 5 music video shows off improved sound recording

OnePlus hasn’t been shy about teasing the OnePlus 5 ahead of launch, and is already heaping praise on the upcoming phone’s audio recording capabilities.

The OnePlus 5 won’t be officially unveiled until June 20, but that hasn’t stopped OnePlus from teasing key details about the phone ahead of time. We’ve already heard details about the phone’s processor and camera hardware, which is fairly unusual for a flagship launch.

The latest teaser comes from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, who has posted a video recorded at a music venue during a DJ performance. The video is split into two parts, the first with a OnePlus 3 used for recording audio, and the second with a OnePlus 5 used for recording audio.

Check it out:

As is clear from the video, the OnePlus 5 audio recording is significantly more impressive, capturing a wide range of sound much more clearly in a very messy audio environment.

In a post to the OnePlus forum, Pei said: "We brought in some new hardware and assigned a group of engineers to optimize the audio system of the OnePlus 5 to capture much clearer sound."

"As a result, the OnePlus 5’s improved microphone performs significantly better in loud environments,” he added.

OnePlus has also previously revealed a number of other details about the phone, including that it will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor. The company also announced that it had teamed up with French image software firm DxO to help improve the OnePlus 5 camera.

We’ll be covering the OnePlus 5 launch live on June 20, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.