This new WhatsApp feature isn't exactly killer – but it's damn useful

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp now enables users to exchange files of any kind.

In a new update, the firm has extended document attachments beyond the PDFs it enabled last year.

Now users can send any files, as long as they’re under 100MB. That also means users will be able to share higher-res photos with each other.

Elsewhere, the app will now allow users to use formatted text with bold, italic and strike-through text now possible. All you’ll need to do is hold your finger down on the words you’d like to format.

Also part of the roll-out for Android is the new photo album system, which came to iOS users last month.

The update automatically groups photos together in an album, rather than each appearing concurrently within the message thread.

The images will appear as a grid, with additional images being represented numerically in the bottom right corner of the grid.

The update is rolling out to both iOS and Android users now.

