This new Twitter feature is excellent news for Game of Thrones fans

With Game of Thrones Season Seven fast approaching, Twitter has come to the rescue of anyone worried about spoilers.

That’s because it has upgraded the muting features open to users to allow all manner of different things to be dispelled from the site.

Users of the micro-blogging site are now able to mute words, phrases and hashtags from their timeline and notifications for a set period of time so that spoilers never, well, spoil things ever again.

It can be turned on right now by heading to the notifications tab, selecting the gear icon and tapping muted words. From there you can add words, control how long the muting lasts, and edit them too.

What it doesn’t do is protect you from the search bar, or co-workers who feel the need to pore over the previous night’s episode in explicit detail. You’ll still need those noise-cancelling headphones for that.

Words that are muted are also case insensitive, meaning that any mention of it will be blocked until the time elapses.

You can also choose to mute individual accounts that you know are renowned for spoilers and be safe in the knowledge that you can watch the next episode of your chosen show without it being spoiled.

