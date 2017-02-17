This is the best way to read Donald Trump’s tweets

Between his own increasingly erratic 140-character rants and the accounts popping up to poke fun, President Donald J. Trump might just save Twitter.

Now a new extension for Google Chrome and Firefox gleefully combines the two.

Thanks to Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, you can now fit the desktop browsers with a tool called Make Trump Tweets Eight Again.

The free add-on, which can be downloaded here (or Firefox), “converts Trump’s tweets into their rightful state: a child’s scribble.”

Once installed you’ll see @realDonaldTrump’s tweets in crayon, a la the below.

In the last couple of weeks we’ve also seen Trump’s tweets turned into an emo song from the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, another parody account, Donaeld The Unready, presents Trump-like complaints in the style of a Saxon king.

What are your favourite non-Trump Trump Twitter accounts? Share your best entries below.