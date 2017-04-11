This is the best Creators Update feature no one is talking about

The Windows 10 Creators Update has finally arrived, and while most will be excited about the upgrades it brings to the desktop OS, there's also a new features that should have Raspberry Pi fans excited.

Microsoft has added Cortana support to its Windows 10 IoT Core OS as part of the Creators Update – that's the version of the OS that runs on the Raspberry Pi 3.

Which means, those looking to experiment with voice commands and digital assistant functionality on the mini computer boards can now do just that.

As PCWorld explains, to get Cortana, Pi users need to be using Windows 10 IoT Core and will need to upgrade to the Creators Update.

After that, you'll be able to use Cortana in much the same way as on PC, asking for weather, time, traffic, or stock prices.

However, those looking to experiment with voice commands on the Pi will need to use one of the limited range of speakers and microphones supported by the Creators Update.

Only Logitech's S150 USB speakers are supported, while microphone options are limited to Microsoft LifeCam HD 3000, Sound Tech CM-1000USB Table Top Conference Meeting Microphone, and Blue Microphones Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone/Cardioid.

It seems Microsoft is pushing forward with plans to bring Cortana to more and more products. This latest news follows the emergence of a "Cortana speaker" setup wizard spotted in the latest version of Windows 10.

The company is known to be working with third-parties on Cortana-powered smart speakers to rival the likes of the Amazon Echo, but speculation has arisen this week that it could also be developing its own in-house speaker.

In 2016, Microsoft also made public its plans to bring its digital assistant to all Windows 10 IoT Core smart gadgets with screens as part of its Home Hub project.

Cortana has also been used as part of the Creators Update setup process, guiding users through the installation and demonstrating the company's commitment to applying its assistant to more areas and products.

If you want to get Cortana on your Raspberry Pi, you'll need to flash the Creators Update on the device using the Windows 10 IoT Core Dashboard and allow special permission to activate Cortana.

Let us know what you think of the new features in the comments.