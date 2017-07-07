Trending:

Home / News / Fitness News / This is probably the most expensive Android Wear watch you’ll ever see

This is probably the most expensive Android Wear watch you’ll ever see

by

Kingsman

Tag Heuer’s Connected Android Wear watches already cost top dollar before you start adding special edition movie tie-ins into the mix.

Yet, here it is, the Tag Connected Modular 45 is now available as a special edition to commemorate the Kingsman: The Golden Circle flick, starring Colin Firth.

But aside from being sold exclusively through notorious hoity-toity purveyor Mr. Porter, what’s so special about this edition that bumps the price up from $1,600 to a staggering $3,650?

Well, alongside new rose gold lugs, there’s also 30 pre-programmed custom dials and the option to create your own. The dial will also show a Kingsman logo and will vibrate for 10 seconds at 10:10.

There are also two straps included, one in caramel-coloured leather and another in orange velvet to match the smoking jacket worn by Tagon Egerton’s character Eggsy.

Related: Android Wear 2.0

The Tag Connected Modular 45 Kingsman edition, which will be sported in the movie, is available to buy today and, naturally, comes in a really fancy themed box.

“One of the characters in the film is a smartwatch,” director Matthew Vaughn explained to the Hollywood Reporter last month.

“No offense to the Samsungs or the Apples of the world, but I didn’t really think that’s what I wanted to see a Kingsman wearing.”

Ouch.

What's your favourite movie tie-in gadget of all time? Will anything ever beat Sphero's BB-8? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

comments powered by Disqus