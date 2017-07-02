This iPhone 8 dummy might look like the real thing

Another day, another iPhone 8 leak – but this time, it’s a video of what appears to be an actual dummy prototype for the upcoming smartphone.

Apple is expected to announce its next flagship smartphone as soon as September, which means there’s no shortage of leaks and rumours circulating online. The majority of the most recent leaks seem to be dummy handsets or prototype versions of the phone, and this latest teaser is no different.

YouTube channel EverythingApplePro has published a video of what is claimed to be a dummy iPhone handset. Case makers regularly receive early handset moulds for new smartphones to prepare handset cases in time for launch. This is how the YouTuber explains how he got his hands on a dummy unit; a case maker supposedly mailed it to him.

Check out the video below:

As we’ve heard from rumours, the handset appears to have an all-front display – in keeping with other flagship phones like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. It’s long bee suggested Apple would be adopting such a design, purportedly by embedding the Touch ID sensor beneath the display; that's a design decision only made recently possible through advancements in fingerprint scanner technology.

The handset also appears to boast a dual camera, which we’ve already seen from Apple before on the iPhone 7 Plus. Other phones have adopted the tech too, including the LG G6, Huawei P10, and OnePlus 5 – with Samsung expected to follow suit with the Galaxy Note 8 later this year. The difference with this supposed iPhone 8 however, is that the camera is vertically arranged, in contrast to the iPhone 7 Plus’ horizontal shooter.

Apple's iPhone 7 Plus had a horizontally-arranged dual-camera module

The bad news is that there’s absolutely no way of us being able to verify the dummy handset in this video. It’s entirely possible it’s a fake, and it’s impossible to tell either way. As such, take this video with extreme caution; we won’t find out the final design until Apple makes a proper announcement later this year.

Nevertheless, even if this handset is a hoax, it’s still potentially useful for Apple fans. After all, it seems to be a solid depiction of what the leaks and rumours have been suggesting the iPhone 8 will look like so far. So even if it is technically a fake, it’s still quite possibly a good representation of what the iPhone 8 will look like when it launches.

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.