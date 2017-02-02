This iPhone 8 concept will have you wishing for September

We simply don’t know what the iPhone 8 will look like – but if it looks like this latest concept, we’ll be very pleased indeed.

Aptly-named YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone has published a “commercial” for the iPhone 8 that visualises what Apple’s next flagship smartphone might look like.

The handset, which hasn’t even been confirmed by Apple, is still a long way off, so designer Thadeu Brandão has based his concept on recent leaks about the phone – of which there are plenty.

Check it out:

As you can see, this is certainly one of the better iPhone concepts to date. The handset is attractive, and represents recent leaks well.

For instance, the inclusion of a dual camera is widely expected after the feature debuted on the iPhone 7 Plus last year. Similarly, the slimming-down of the phone’s bezel has also been rumoured, which allows for a much better screen-to-body ratio.

Interestingly, this concept envisions the Home button sitting within the display, whereas recent rumours have suggested the Home button will be scrapped completely.

In any case, we won’t know the truth about the iPhone 8 for a good while yet. It seems likely that the new handset will be launched in September, and probably to a great deal of fanfare. That’s because this year’s iPhone will mark the 10th anniversary since the original iPhone launched to the world.

