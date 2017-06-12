This iPhone 8 concept was made using Apple's new AR platform

Apple had a load of new announcements for us at WWDC 2017, and among the new iMacs and iOS 11 news was the debut of ARKit.

The company's new augmented reality development platform was shown off in an impressive demo that involved virtual objects being overlaid on a table that had been set up on-stage during the keynote presentation.

ARKit is available now, and it hasn't taken long for one developer to make use of the platform by creating a new concept design for the iPhone 8 in augmented reality.

Using information from rumours and reports, YouTube channel 'Concepts iPhone' posted the following video, made by developer Ran Avni, showing an unofficial render of what the device might look like:

The concept design is shown on a table in the 40-second clip, and looks as sleek as we've come to expect from these pre-release renders.

Of course, the design shown in the clip is by no means official, with Apple yet to confirm anything about its next handset ahead of its launch, which is expected later this year.

But it does show off how some of the rumoured design features, including the lack of a home button and almost full-face screen, could look in the real world.

The clip will undoubtedly go a long way to building anticipation for the range of apps and experiences ARKit will bring to the iPhone and iPad once developers start really getting to grips with its capabilities.

Some rumours have it that Apple is working on its own augmented reality headset, though, once again, the company is staying tight-lipped on the subject.

CEO Tim Cook has frequently expressed his admiration for the technology, and ARKit seems to be just the first step in Apple's AR ambitions.

For now it seems we can certainly expect iOS 11 to feature several AR-based games and apps in the future, following its launch in Autumn.

Let us know what you think of the new render in the comments.