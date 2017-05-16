This iPhone 8 concept video shows the dream Apple smartphone

Apple’s next iPhone is expected to introduce a major redesign – and if it looks anything like this concept, we’ll be impressed.

A YouTube channel dedicated to producing concept videos for Apple smartphones has created a seriously awesome visualisation of what the iPhone 8 might look like.

There’s huge amounts of hype for the next iPhone, as the handset will mark the 10th anniversary of Apple handsets – since the first iPhone launched in 2007.

The following video is based on rumours and leaks, so while it may be accurate, there’s every chance that it could look completely different from the next iPhone – so view with healthy scepticism:

This year, Apple is expected to release three new iPhones. Two of those are tipped to be more traditional iPhone 7S models, while the third is supposedly a special anniversary edition iPhone 8 – which is what the video depicts.

One of the main rumours about the phone is that Apple will introduce an all-screen front for an immersive viewing experience. We’ve seen a similar design approach already from the recently launched LG G6, and more dramatically from the new Samsung Galaxy S8, which debuted its ‘Infinity Display’.

The video also touches on another rumour, which is that the iPhone 8 will feature an OLED screen. Every iPhone to date has featured a traditional LCD display, but the iPhone 8 is expected to make the switch to OLED panels, which offer a wider dynamic range and colour gamut, as well as increased power efficiency. Samsung has been using such displays on its flagship Galaxy smartphones for years, so the pressure is on for Apple to match the technology.

There are also a few other cool features tipped for the iPhone 8 in this video, including wireless charging, capacitative touch panels on the side of the phone, and a dual camera module – as previously seen on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Unfortunately, we won’t really know what Apple has in store for us until the company makes an official announcement. It’s likely this will happen at Apple’s usual September keynote later in the year.

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.