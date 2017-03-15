This iPhone 8 concept might be the best yet

The world is awaiting the grand unveiling of the Galaxy S8 this month, but the other massive smartphone release of the year – the iPhone 8 – is set to take place later in 2017.

And the imminent arrival of both phones has led to the usual cavalcade of leaks, rumours, reports, analysis, and, of course, concept designs.

Yes, many designers are so enamoured with Samsung and Apple's products, they derive great pleasure from mocking up their own versions of what top smartphones might look like, and now we've got another one.

This time, design student Arthur Reis has treated us to what might be the best concept design for the iPhone 8 we've yet seen (via).

The video of Reis' design shows off what many analysts have predicted for the upcoming iPhone update – a glass front and back held together by a stainless steel frame.

If Apple does indeed go ahead with such a design, it will be a big change from the aluminum housing used on current iPhone models, and would allow for another widely touted feature – wireless charging.

Apple is said to be working on three models of the upcoming phone, two of which are thought to be iterative designs, said to be called the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

But the third model will likely be the big overhaul many were hoping to see with last year's iPhone 7, with some saying the phone will actually be called the iPhone X – which would make sense as this will be the tenth anniversary model.

Other recent rumours have it that the iPhone 8 will use a flat display on all models, rather than the curved screen we'd heard about coming with the top-end iPhone 8 variant.

That prediction comes from notable KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent Apple analyst with a good track record for iPhone leaks.

At this point, just what Apple has in-store remains unclear, but at least we have some decent concept designs to drool over.

Let us know what you think of the new design in the comments.