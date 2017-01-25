This iPhone 8 concept is the best we’ve ever seen

}Oftentimes, iPhone concepts look awkward, clunky, and far from realistic – but this one is fantastic.

A YouTube channel called ConceptsiPhone has posted a new video that depicts the ‘iPhone 8 – X Edition’, depicting a possible vision of what we can expect to see from Apple in September.

And as you’ll see, the concept phone looks seriously cool:

So what’s worth mentioning? First up is the lack of Home button – it’s been completely ditched, allowing the display to stretch much further along the front of the phone. This is actually a heavily rumoured iPhone 8 design change, so it’s no surprise that it was included in this video.

The absence of the Home button also means that there’s no fingerprint scanner – instead, this functionality appears to have been embedded into the display.

Another fun idea introduced in the video is converting the lower portion of the bezel to an interactive touch panel – like the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro. The phone’s chin offers different control functionality depending on the app you’re using. So if you’re watching a video, it turns into a volume slider.

The video also includes a dual-lens camera and a triple-pin smart connector on the back of the phone, both of which have been rumoured to appear on the standard size iPhone 8, as well as the bigger ‘Plus’ version.

Needless to say, none of the content in this video is official. Apple’s iPhone 8 – when it arrives in September – could look very different from this concept, which is based merely on rumours leaks. While we’re expecting big changes from the 10th anniversary iPhone, we’d recommend caution when reading about any pre-launch leaks. We won’t know the truth until September.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8

Watch: iPhone 8 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.