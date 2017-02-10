This hyper-rare Aston Martin could be yours for just £2 million

If you’ve got a bit of spare change knocking about (and a Russian oligarch for an uncle) then boy, have we got the car for you.

A near-new Aston Martin One-77 is up for grabs on the private market, and it’s almost impossible to know how much it’s going to sell for. The ludicrously valuable vehicle is one of just 77 ever built, and will almost certainly set its new owner back millions.

Speaking to TrustedReviews, Tim Cottingham, a trustee at the Aston Martin Heritage Trust and owner of knowledge base AstonMartins.com, revealed that the listing price of $3.5 million is a good place to start: “I think it is keenly priced – for the USA, maybe it’ll find a new owner at about $3.2 million.”

He added: “It’s especially difficult to get a car such as the One 77 into the US – expensive too. In the UK, I think a One77 is worth around £2 million."

Besides the fact that this is one of the most rare cars in existence, its value is heightened by the fact that it’s racked up a mere 730 miles (1,174km) on the clock.

It’s not a bad piece of engineering, either; the car, which is number 66 of 77, has a 7.3-litre V12 engine, 749 brake horsepower, 750Nm of torque, and a top speed of 220mph (354kmh). And when pressed, it’ll crack 0-60mph in less than 3.7 seconds.

This particular model was purchased directly from Aston Martin in 2012, and features an Aviemore Pearl exterior with a dark leather blue and white stitching interior.

The Aston Martin One-77 was first introduced back in 2008, at the Paris Motor Show – where just a portion of the car was revealed. But we only got a proper look at the car as a concept in March 2009, at the Geneva Motor Show.

“Whoever purchases this One-77 will take ownership of a rare piece of Aston Martin’s long and rich history,” the ad reads. “Its powerful V12 engine, luxurious interior and captivating exterior are all just pieces of a puzzle that when combined make this car an icon, legend, and future collectible.”

Related: Tesla Model S review

Watch: Tesla Model S review

Will you be buying this piece of motoring history? Let us know in the comments.