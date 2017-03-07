You’ve probably seen enough Nokia 3310 hands-on videos to fill a long weekend, but what you’re yet to witness is the destruction of its older brother… until now.

The folks over at Amazing Timelapse recently dunked the champion of the feature phone market into a vat of acetone and left it for 20 hours.

The results, as you will see, were very predicable.

All it took was for the lower half of the phone to be submerged for the melting process to begin, the bottom edge crinkling up like your finger tips after a long bath.

It got no better for the poor device from there, its insides popping out like pillow stuffing and the acid eventually made its way into the screen resulting in Ghostbusters-esque green slime.

The whole show ends with the author picking away at the carcass, parts of the softened body coming away in the same way mozzarella pulls away from a piping hot pizza.

On the plus side, the Nokia device lasted longer than the Playmobil figures plagued by flatulence in one of the YouTube page’s other videos.

The channel won’t have to wait long to submerge the new Nokia 3310 in acetone as HMD Global is expected to release the new feature phone at some point in Q2 2017.

It comes complete with physical buttons and similar design to its predecessor. And, of course, the an updated version of the iconic Snake game from the original phone.

Watch: Nokia 3310 hands-on

Do you think the new Nokia 3310 will be popular? Let us know in the comments below.